Advertisement

Boston barber accidentally stabs himself after slipping at work

‘When I slipped … put my hands out to catch my fall’
By WBZ staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WBZ) – A Boston man is lucky to be alive after a freak accident sent him to the hospital for emergency open-heart surgery.

Barber Steve Silva said a pair of scissors he was carrying came within half an inch of giving him a life-threatening injury.

A surveillance video at the Boston Barber Co. shows him suddenly tripping as he was cutting a client’s hair on Friday.

“When I slipped … put my hands out to catch my fall,” Silva said.

That’s when the scissors punctured his chest and damaged an artery.

The video shows co-worker Sarah and client Max rushing to his aid.

“She got paper towels. Max got regular towels, switching them back and forth,” Silva said.

The two applied pressure until first responders arrived.

Out of the intensive care unit, but still recovering in the hospital, Silva hasn’t lost his sense of humor.

He said there’s only one thing he plans to change in the aftermath of the barbershop accident.

“I think I’ll get some no-slip shoes maybe,” Silva chuckled.

Copyright 2021 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow accumulation will add up soon.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Round three is about to roll through Kentucky
You can see from our WKYT Sky Eye drone video that the structure won’t be in use any time soon.
WKYT Sky Eye: Part of parking garage collapses in downtown Lexington
winter storm warning
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm Warning
Wintry weather will wrap-up
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Latest winter storm rolls across Kentucky
WATCH: Lexington road conditions update
WKYT team coverage of power outages, road conditions

Latest News

Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota’s Republican attorney general, has been charged with misdemeanor...
South Dakota’s AG charged with 3 misdemeanors in fatal crash
An icicle hangs near the scene of a parking garage that collapsed due to the weight of snow and...
Then & Now: Previous parking garage incidents
Kentucky faces freezing temperatures every year. With those freezing temperatures comes frozen...
Tips to prevent pipes from freezing in cold weather
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, went on a family vacation to Cancun as people in his home state dealt...
Cruz says he went on trip to Cancun amid storm ‘to be a good dad’