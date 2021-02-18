Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Frigid Temps Follow The Flakes

By Chris Bailey
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As our winter storm slowly fades, we have one more band of snow to go through this afternoon and evening. This will put down additional light accumulations across central and eastern Kentucky and will be followed up by a couple of bitterly cold mornings.

Up to an inch or so of additional snowfall is possible with this next band that develops right on top of central Kentucky this afternoon. From there, it works across eastern Kentucky into the early evening.

I’m not totally convinced skies clear tonight, but if they do, temps will drop into the single digits and threaten to go below zero.

‘m really just now starting to look ahead on the upcoming pattern to end February and kick off March. My first thoughts for March:

  • Winter isn’t done just yet.
  • Some major temp swings are likely to show up. Days of well below normal and well above normal look to show up. Who wants to be normal anyway?
  • The pattern looks active with above normal precipitation.
