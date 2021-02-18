WKYT Sky Eye: Part of parking garage collapses in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The weight of three rounds of snow and ice can snap tree limbs, down power lines, and collapse part of a parking garage.

Crews have been working the scene of a partially collapsed parking garage in downtown Lexington.

The top deck of a structure on High Street gave out early Thursday morning. No injuries were reported.

Mill St is closed at High St as crews work to remove parts of the parking garage that collapsed. pic.twitter.com/8nBHyR9KCJ — Victor Puente (@thevictorpuente) February 18, 2021

On Thursday night, crews focused their work on the ground level. Our Shelby Smithson hadn’t seen much happening on the top deck since crews set up a fence sectioning the collapsed portion off and positioning a crane.

The Webb Companies owns the BB&T parking garage in downtown Lexington.

In a press release, The Webb Companies says they plan to immediately stabilize and repair the structure:

Building ownership has engaged architects, engineers, and consultants to evaluate the structure and make recommendations on stabilizing the site and will immediately begin repairs to stabilize the structure. While taking these necessary measures, we will endeavor to limit any interruptions to traffic.

“We got a call a little bit after 5:00 this morning that there were a couple spans that failed. And it compromised the garage,” said Ross Boggess with Webb Companies.

Shortly after the top deck caved in, crews were at the building with equipment to stabilize the site. They say it’s crucial to make sure it doesn’t collapse further or damage any surrounding buildings.

“The city has condemned the structure so we are working on some remediation efforts right now. Trying to make sure we handle things as fast and as responsibly as possible,” Boggess said.

The downtown area may have temporarily lost about 250 parking spaces, but officials are just grateful that no one was hurt.

You can see from our WKYT Sky Eye drone video that the structure won’t be in use any time soon:

