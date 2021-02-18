Gov. Beshear visits Boyd County; many describe area as ‘war zone’ from severe weather

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - According to Kentucky Power, around 16,000 customers are without power in Boyd County, one of the hardest hit areas of the state.

The Boyd County Coroner is also investigating a hypothermia death. He says an elderly woman with no power and no heat died.

Much of the county has been without power for almost a week. Many people have described the area as a war zone-- trees have fallen on houses, power lines, cars and roads all across the county.

Governor Andy Beshear visited a warming center in Boyd County Wednesday, telling folks they’re not forgotten.

“I know sometimes it may feel, in eastern Kentucky or other parts of Kentucky, you’re on your own. You’re not. The entire state stands with you and stands ready to help,” Gov. Beshear said.

The Boyd County Convention Center in Catlettsburg is open 24/7 for folks who have lost power. The coroner is pleading with people to go find a warm place to stay. National Guard crews are on site to help with operations and transportation to the center.

