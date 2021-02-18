Advertisement

I-75 back open near Mt. Vernon after crash involving semi

It's unclear if anyone might have been hurt.
It's unclear if anyone might have been hurt.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says state troopers have cleared the scene and normal traffic is back open.

ORIGINAL: Northbound I-75 is blocked in Rockcastle County after a crash involving a semi.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it happened around mile marker 62 near Mt. Vernon.

KYTC is asking drivers to detour using U.S. 25 and U.S. 21 instead.

It’s unclear whether anyone might be hurt.

