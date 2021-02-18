Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Latest winter storm rolls across Kentucky

Wintry weather will wrap-up
(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This winter storm is the third in a 7-day period. It looks like it produces more snow than anything else.

I feel like we have been repeating this forecast for several days. “There will be a freezing rain line” and “Some will see mainly snow” are phrases that I feel I have said so much. After we wrap this system, we will be in much better shape.

Snow will continue for central Kentucky through the day. There is a strong indication of a mix around southern & eastern Kentucky. Most of it will fall in the form of some freezing rain. Those totals will not add up like some of the other systems.

- Snow totals will range from 2″ to 8″ in some isolated spots.

- Ice accumulation will only come in around a few hundredths of an inch

- This is just enough to keep it nasty around here when you consider where we have been

Do you want to read something positive? If you aren’t into all of this snow, I have some relief in the forecast. Our trend will shift from this cold & wintry stuff to a much milder streak by the end of this weekend and next week. I am seeing some good indicators of some 50s and 60s trying to become more dominant.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

