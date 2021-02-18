Kentucky holds off Vanderbilt on the road 82-78

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - Five Kentucky players finished in double figures, including Davion Mintz with a team-high 18 points, and the Wildcats held off Vanderbilt 82-78 Wednesday night to win their second straight game.

Kentucky finished 24-25 from the free-throw line in the win. Isaiah Jackson scored 15 points to go along with nine rebounds and two blocks, Jacob Toppin added 16 points, BJ Boston scored 12 points and Olivier Sarr was the final Wildcat in double figures with 10 points.

Despite shooting 31% from three (8-26) with 15 turnovers, UK improves to 7-13, 6-7 in the SEC.

With under 2:00 left, Davion Mintz scored three of his 18 points to put UK in front 74-68. The Commodores answered with a 5-0 run before the Wildcats hit six straight free throws down the stretch.

Kentucky (7-13, 6-7) hosts Tennessee Saturday at 1:00 on WKYT.

Vanderbilt (6-11, 2-9) visits No. 8 Alabama Saturday at 1:00.

