Kentucky wins 800 Freestyle Relay with fastest time in nation

ATHENS, Ga. and COLUMBIA, Ga. (WKYT) - The No. 3 Kentucky women’s swimming and diving team collected a pair of medals on the opening night of the SEC Championships, including a gold medal in the 800 freestyle relay.

Kentucky won its first-ever title in a relay event, earning a gold medal in the 800 freestyle relay in 6:58.58. It is the fastest time in the nation. Izzy Gati led the foursome in 1:45.22, followed by Riley Gaines in 1:42.44, then Kaitlynn Wheeler in 1:45.15 and anchored by Sophie Sorenson in 1:45.78.

Kentucky also won a bronze medal in the 200 medley relay. The time of 1:35.87 broke a school record.

Caitlin Brooks took the lead in the backstroke leg in 23.92, followed by Bailey Bonnett in the breaststroke leg in 27.26, then Gati in butterfly in 23.11 and anchored by Gaines swimming the freestyle leg in 21.58.

The second day of the 2021 SEC Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships and the men’s diving competition will resume on Thursday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m.

Medal Count: 2

Gold: 1

800 freestyle relay, 6:58.58

Silver: 0

Bronze: 1

200 medley relay, 1:35.87

School Record Count: 1

200 med-r, 1:35.87

2021 NCAA Championships Automatic Qualifications Count: 2

200 med-r, 1:35.87

800 freestyle relay, 6:58.58

