Lexington police investigating two Wednesday shootings

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating two shootings.

They say one person was found shot on Florence Ave., just off Georgetown St., before 7:00 Wednesday evening. That person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say a second person showed up to Good Samaritan Hospital with a gunshot wound. That person is stable.

Police don’t know if the victims are connected, and they don’t have details on possible suspects yet.

