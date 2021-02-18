Then & Now: Previous parking garage incidents

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday’s collapse at a Lexington parking garage marks the third time that concrete has fallen from downtown parking structures in the past 15 years.

In May 2006, a 22-year-old pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed when a driver parking inside the Chase Bank parking garage hit a 12-foot concrete panel, which fell from the second level and crashed onto a walkway below.

In May 2011 a 28-foot concrete panel weighing seven tons fell from the Phoenix garage behind city hall. No one was hurt there, but the garage was ultimately deemed too dangerous to use and too costly to repair. It was demolished in 2012.

An asset manager for The Webb Companies, who own the BB&T parking garage, says that snow and ice from this week’s winter weather are to blame for this collapse.

WKYT Investigates filed an open records request with Lexington’s Division of Building Inspection for their records of that parking garage for the past decade to see if there were any issues previously identified. A certificate of completion issued February 22, 2019 shows that structural repairs of the parking garage are in “substantial compliance with the applicable codes.”

A city spokesperson said that there is no history of code enforcement orders or notices against the structure.

Privately-owned parking garages are not required to be inspected each year, just when they are built or renovated, city officials said. The city’s parking garages, run by the Lexington Parking Authority, are inspected regularly, currently as part of a three-year cycle, LexPark’s executive director said.

WKYT has asked The Webb Companies the last time they had engineers inspect the site, but an asset manager has not yet responded to the question.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.