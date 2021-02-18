Tips to prevent pipes from freezing in cold weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky faces freezing temperatures every year. With those freezing temperatures comes frozen pipes, and the same advice is repeated every winter.

“You want to try to eliminate cold sources or sources of cold air that are near your waterlines. Allow small trickle of water to run overnight. Open your kitchen cabinet doors to expose those pipes to warmer temperatures,” said Susan Lancho with Kentucky American Water.

Lancho says this winter has been tricky with storms knocking out power and heat to thousands of homes. She says that’s when insulation is important.

“Some insulation foam that you may have on hand. That sort of thing. Anything like that can also help to prevent those pipes from freezing,” Lancho said.

While people might think older pipes are more likely to freeze or break, Lancho says it’s more common in new homes or with first time home owners.

“Maybe they haven’t gone through the winter in a new location where they’re living and so they’re not aware that some of those pipes in that home have been subject to becoming frozen before,” Lancho said.

Whether it’s an old or new house, she says the most important part is knowing where your main water valve is so you can turn off water if a pipe freezes. She says it’s best to be prepared just in case.

“And take measures before the cold weather gets here to prevent those pipes from getting frozen,” Lancho said.

When you turn the water back on, you should do it slowly to check for cracks or leaks.

