VACCINE TEAM | Q&A about registration process, home care givers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we continue to watch vaccines roll out across Kentucky, we are here to answer your questions on the vaccine.

Both the governor and WKYT’s updates say people in Phase 1C can be vaccinated on a limited basis. If so, why do the online registration platforms not allow this?

This is a question we get often. So, we also want to clarify.

Yes, people in Phase 1C may get vaccinated if there are appointments available so the state uses its available vaccine quickly.

As the state clarified its priority list this week. we noticed some online registration systems started asking for more specific information in an effort to ensure those in the higher age groups get more options for available appointments.

Here more specific information from the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Human Services:

“As of February 15, the current COVID-19 vaccination priority remains phase 1b persons aged 70 or older. All vaccination sites are asked to prioritize this population until further notice. Other persons from phases 1a and 1b remain eligible for vaccination. As vaccine quantities and available appointment times allow, persons in phase 1c with an emphasis on those aged 60 and older may also be scheduled to ensure each vaccination site administers 90% or more of all doses received within 7 days of arrival.”

I live with my elderly grandfather and assist him with his daily chores and routine. Am I considered a health care worker for early vaccination?

Unfortunately, you are not.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health says it understands everyone’s desire to get a vaccine. However, each individual should be vaccinated in the phase in which they belong.

The department says it based that decision on the fact vaccine supplies are limited and it used guidance from the CDC in creating Kentucky’s distribution plan which required “careful consideration for the safety and health of all Kentuckians.”

