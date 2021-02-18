WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear gives update on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

The governor gave an update on COVID-19 guidance. He says for non-medicare certified long term care facilities, indoor visitation will resume for those that have been through the full vaccination process.

Governor Beshear reported 963 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 392,729 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 7.07 percent positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 141 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 37 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, bringing the state total to 4,373.

As of Thursday, 935 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 260 are in the ICU, and 130 are on ventilators. At least 46,254 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The governor announced new vaccine sites on Tuesday. He says with today’s additions, there will be 291 total vaccine sites in the state starting next week.

