A Knox County man is home after a 138 day battle with COVID-19

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knox County native Herbert Sowders has returned home after a 138 day battle with COVID-19.

Falling ill back in September, Herbert and his wife Linda Sowders thought he was experiencing sinus problems due to the change in the season.

“We thought it was a sinus infection or something like that. I mean, it never really hit us like we had the flu or anything like…if it had been the flu, we probably would have got tested right off,” she said.

But then one night...

“He woke me up on September the 26th late at night and told me that he needed to go to the hospital…that he couldn’t breathe,” she said.

Linda took him to Baptist Health Corbin where he was immediately admitted.

“He had COVID Pneumonia in both lungs and the doctors told me then that they made need to put him on a vent,” she said.

Two weeks later, Herbert was put on a ventilator, followed by a feeding tube. He has transferred to five other hospitals since September to receive care.

“It was very heart wrenching for me to hear him be upset and I had to keep making him feel positive and tell him it was going to be okay…over a phone,” she said.

Now home, Herbert has a long road ahead but he says he is happy to be alive and appreciates the support he has received.

“It humbles you. You know that people really care. I mean, I have churches in Pineville and Ohio…Manchester and everywhere to pray for me…thousands. It just a miracle,” he said.

Herbert came home on February 12 and is currently receiving therapy at Barbourville ARH. His niece Synthia Sowders, who is a Physical Therapist at the hospital has helped build back up Herbert’s strength. Additionally, Herbert says Physical Therapist Assistant Jarred Feltner, Occupational Therapist Vickie Carnes and Speech Pathologist Rebecca Abner have also helped him a lot throughout his recovery.

