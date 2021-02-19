Advertisement

A Knox County man is home after a 138 day battle with COVID-19

By Vivica Grayson
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knox County native Herbert Sowders has returned home after a 138 day battle with COVID-19.

Falling ill back in September, Herbert and his wife Linda Sowders thought he was experiencing sinus problems due to the change in the season.

“We thought it was a sinus infection or something like that. I mean, it never really hit us like we had the flu or anything like…if it had been the flu, we probably would have got tested right off,” she said.

But then one night...

“He woke me up on September the 26th late at night and told me that he needed to go to the hospital…that he couldn’t breathe,” she said.

Linda took him to Baptist Health Corbin where he was immediately admitted.

“He had COVID Pneumonia in both lungs and the doctors told me then that they made need to put him on a vent,” she said.

Two weeks later, Herbert was put on a ventilator, followed by a feeding tube. He has transferred to five other hospitals since September to receive care.

“It was very heart wrenching for me to hear him be upset and I had to keep making him feel positive and tell him it was going to be okay…over a phone,” she said.

Now home, Herbert has a long road ahead but he says he is happy to be alive and appreciates the support he has received.

“It humbles you. You know that people really care. I mean, I have churches in Pineville and Ohio…Manchester and everywhere to pray for me…thousands. It just a miracle,” he said.

Herbert came home on February 12 and is currently receiving therapy at Barbourville ARH. His niece Synthia Sowders, who is a Physical Therapist at the hospital has helped build back up Herbert’s strength. Additionally, Herbert says Physical Therapist Assistant Jarred Feltner, Occupational Therapist Vickie Carnes and Speech Pathologist Rebecca Abner have also helped him a lot throughout his recovery.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can see from our WKYT Sky Eye drone video that the structure won’t be in use any time soon.
WKYT Sky Eye: Part of parking garage collapses in downtown Lexington
Wintry weather will wrap-up
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Latest winter storm rolls across Kentucky
WATCH: Lexington road conditions update
WKYT team coverage of power outages, road conditions
File image
Lexington police investigating two Wednesday shootings
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Frigid Temps Follow The Flakes

Latest News

Heavy snow and ice has caused trees to fall on houses, power lines and roads all over Boyd...
Thousands of Boyd County residents continue to struggle without power
Our WKYT team is out and about tracking road conditions and power outages as the latest round...
City of Lexington works to help homeless during winter weather
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Matt Amick with Fayette Heating and Air
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Matt Amick with Fayette Heating and Air
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Polly Ruddick with Lexington's Office of Homelessness...
WATCH The Breakdown | Polly Ruddick with Lexington's Office of Homelessness Prevention
Brodhead couple Sharon and Michael Kemper have been staying at the warming center in Rockcastle...
Rockcastle Co. couple lost power but found community at warming shelter