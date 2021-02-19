Beshear begins easing visitation restrictions for long-term care facilities

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Because COVID-19 cases are trending down in Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear is starting to lift restrictions.

Beshear announced Thursday new visitation guidelines for long-term care facilities.

The staff at Lexington’s Sayre Christian Village tells us three of their facilities meet the criteria laid out by the state. As soon as that guidance is released, they’re ready to follow it.

The staff at Sayre Christian Village tell me they are excited that some residents will be able to have visitors again.



Thursday, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services said the state would allow indoor visitation to resume for some assisted living facilities.

Those were for centers that were non-Medicare certified and have been through the vaccination process. They also said group activities and communal dining could resume along with visitation for vaccinated residents.

Sayre Christian Village CEO Karen Venis told us they’ve taken a lot of steps to help their residents to stay connected to families, including virtual and window visits. But they are excited to have people back in the building visiting their loved ones.

“This pandemic has put a lot of strain on everybody, but to know that we’re getting closer to having relaxed guidance for visitation on our campus, in whatever fashion that looks like, is very very encouraging,” Venis said.

There are guidelines those visitors need to follow. They have to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the visit or show that they’ve received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The state has said they will be releasing the full detailed guidance sometime on Friday.

