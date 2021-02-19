Chris Bailey’s Forecast | One More Frigid Night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our history making run of harsh winter weather is finally coming to an end, but it’s leaving behind a frozen bluegrass state and nation. Once we get into the weekend, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel as much milder air gets set to take control, especially into the middle of next week.

In terms of this current pattern, it’s been historic. Anyone arguing that has zero weather perspective. We just had 3 winter storms to hit the region in one week, knocking power out to hundreds of thousands of folks at one point or another.

Lows tonight into Saturday morning are generally in the single digits for much of the state if skies are clear.

The weekend weather looks much better with temps inching above freezing for many on Saturday. Those numbers should really jump on Sunday with the 40s waiting on us. That’s ahead of another cold front working quickly in here with some showers Sunday night. Some of that may mix with snow before ending early Monday.

There really isn’t much cold air behind this quick-hitting front. As a matter of fact, some milder air moves in for the middle of the week. Highs reach the 50s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another system turns us colder by the end of the week.

