City of Lexington works to help homeless during winter weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This bitter cold can be dangerous for anyone staying outside too long.

Lexington has activated its community emergency winter weather plan. That opens shelters for those who need a warm place to stay.

The city’s Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention is working with first responders to get people out of the cold.

“They’re usually the first people on the scene. We supply the information and the numbers and move people into hotels and motels. A lot of people are very grateful that we’ve been able to expand all of our facilities to accommodate everybody and still follow COVID-19 protocols,” Polly Ruddick said.

Ruddick says they had 17 people in their emergency overflow, which is on top of the people in the regular shelters.

