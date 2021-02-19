Advertisement

Council votes to fire Lexington officer accused of sharing information with protesters

Jervis Middleton (Photo: Lexington Police Department)
Jervis Middleton (Photo: Lexington Police Department)(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 2:35 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council has voted to fire a police officer accused of sharing sensitive information with Black Lives Matter protesters last summer.

Officer Jervis Middleton was accused of giving protest organizers information about specific officers.

The council found Middleton guilty on two of three counts of violating operational rules and resolved to terminate him.

Middleton’s lawyer argued that his client was exercising free speech by speaking up about racism within the department.

Protest organizer Sarah Williams testified at an hours-long hearing that other officers used racial slurs against Middleton, who is Black.

Williams said she believes firing Middleton will have a chilling effect on other Black officers who may want to address systemic problems within the department.

Speaking on behalf of Lexington police chief Lawrence Weathers, attorney Keith Horn said Middleton’s actions inflamed tensions between police and protesters, instead of deescalating “the most significant policing event in Lexington in 20 years.”

The council debated the evidence for more than two hours and ultimately reached a conclusion just before 1 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

You can see from our WKYT Sky Eye drone video that the structure won’t be in use any time soon.
WKYT Sky Eye: Part of parking garage collapses in downtown Lexington
Wintry weather will wrap-up
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Latest winter storm rolls across Kentucky
WATCH: Lexington road conditions update
WKYT team coverage of power outages, road conditions
File image
Lexington police investigating two Wednesday shootings
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Frigid Temps Follow The Flakes

Latest News

Heavy snow and ice has caused trees to fall on houses, power lines and roads all over Boyd...
Thousands of Boyd County residents continue to struggle without power
Our WKYT team is out and about tracking road conditions and power outages as the latest round...
City of Lexington works to help homeless during winter weather
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Matt Amick with Fayette Heating and Air
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Matt Amick with Fayette Heating and Air
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Polly Ruddick with Lexington's Office of Homelessness...
WATCH The Breakdown | Polly Ruddick with Lexington's Office of Homelessness Prevention