Crews working to stabilizing downtown Lexington parking garage after collapse

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Construction crews are back to work Friday morning on stabilizing the parking garage that sustained a partial collapse in downtown Lexington.

We’ve seen crews working with giant circular saws, sending sparks flying. There is also a big crane being moved around to lift out debris.

Crews are trying to get this done as quickly and efficiently as possible because they need to make sure that this structure is stable.

Stable, that’s the big word that’s being used.

This is the scene on S. Mill St. as crews work to stabilize the parking structure that collapsed yesterday. Official say the first goal is to make sure no more damage will be done. What comes next is still up in the air. I’ll have an update coming up on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/1528GYg1lR — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) February 19, 2021

We spoke with representatives from The Webb Companies who own this parking garage who said that making sure the parking garage won’t collapse any further is the top priority for crews.

They want to avoid that damage and potential damage to the surrounding buildings.

We filed an open records request to see the inspection history of the garage and only found one inspection in the last decade, that coming in 2019. At the time, the inspector said it was “substantially compliant” with the codes.

Now, since it’s privately owned the garage doesn’t need regular inspections unless there is a repair.

We do know that the city has condemned the parking garage after the collapse, but as far as the future of this space is concerned we’re still unsure what will be done.

We’ve heard the building will be demolished, we’ve heard that it will be repaired, and then we’ve heard that officials are still weighing their options. So, it’s hard to say right now what will happen once it’s stable, but crews are working right now on that part of the project.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.