Dairy Queen cancels Free Cone Day

By Alivia Harris
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 2:49 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dairy Queen announced it has canceled Free Cone Day this year.

The fast-food chain said the event typically attracts long lines at the business, and they don’t want to create safety issues during the pandemic.

“Given the state of COVID-19, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event with your safety and the safety of our crew in mind,” the fast-food restaurant released in a statement.

Dairy Queen said it looks forward to bringing back Free Cone Day in 2022.

DQ has made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s Free Cone Day.

Posted by Dairy Queen on Thursday, February 18, 2021

