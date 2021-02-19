Gov. Beshear reports 1,993 new COVID-19 cases; 28 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 1,993 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 394,687 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 6.89% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 332 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 28 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, bringing the state total to 4,401.

As of Friday, 923 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 265 are in the ICU, and 131 are on ventilators. At least 46,473 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“Overall, our COVID-19 numbers are coming down, which is great news – but we can’t let our guard down when we’re this close to finishing the fight,” said Gov. Beshear.

