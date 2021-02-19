Advertisement

Hood to the Holler organizing phone bank to check on Kentuckians without power

Heavy snow and ice has caused trees to fall on houses, power lines and roads all over Boyd...
Heavy snow and ice has caused trees to fall on houses, power lines and roads all over Boyd County.(Cassidy family)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The organization Hood to the Holler is working to check on Kentuckians without power.

The group will have phone banks Friday and Saturday. They’ll call folks without power, and help them find resources.

More than 100 shifts have been filled, but the group is still taking volunteers. You can click here to sign up.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow accumulation will add up soon.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Round three is about to roll through Kentucky
You can see from our WKYT Sky Eye drone video that the structure won’t be in use any time soon.
WKYT Sky Eye: Part of parking garage collapses in downtown Lexington
winter storm warning
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Winter Storm Warning
Wintry weather will wrap-up
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Latest winter storm rolls across Kentucky
WATCH: Lexington road conditions update
WKYT team coverage of power outages, road conditions

Latest News

Heavy snow and ice has caused trees to fall on houses, power lines and roads all over Boyd...
Thousands of Boyd County residents continue to struggle without power
Our WKYT team is out and about tracking road conditions and power outages as the latest round...
City of Lexington works to help homeless during winter weather
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Matt Amick with Fayette Heating and Air
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Matt Amick with Fayette Heating and Air
WATCH The Breakdown | Sam Dick interviews Polly Ruddick with Lexington's Office of Homelessness...
WATCH The Breakdown | Polly Ruddick with Lexington's Office of Homelessness Prevention
Brodhead couple Sharon and Michael Kemper have been staying at the warming center in Rockcastle...
Rockcastle Co. couple lost power but found community at warming shelter