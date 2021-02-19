Hood to the Holler organizing phone bank to check on Kentuckians without power

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The organization Hood to the Holler is working to check on Kentuckians without power.

The group will have phone banks Friday and Saturday. They’ll call folks without power, and help them find resources.

More than 100 shifts have been filled, but the group is still taking volunteers. You can click here to sign up.

Y’all are unreal. We have blown past 100 filled shifts. Can we fill 200 before the end of the night?



We need you: https://t.co/2kdpHeUvmY pic.twitter.com/jyk78WmryS — Hood To The Holler (@hoodtotheholler) February 19, 2021

