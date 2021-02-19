Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wintry pattern takes a break

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After a week filled with three separate winter storms, we are about to see a pattern change.

I think we can all agree that these past few days have been very tough. Winter weather has caused all kinds of problems around the region. We are about to back it off and track a calmer streak of weather very soon.

Temperatures will begin gaining a little steam this weekend. I think Saturday will jump above freezing for most of us. Another push of even milder air will be here by the middle of the week. These highs will be the warmest since back in January. I know, I thought it had been longer, too! That’s what a strong run of winter weather will do to you.

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. All signs suggest that we are finally nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

