Getting kids mentally prepared to head back to the classroom

It’s been more than 300 days since Fayette County students were in the classroom.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been more than 300 days since many Fayette County students were in the classroom.

Come Monday, some of them are headed for a new routine - learning in person. So, what can parents do to get their child mentally prepared for in-person learning?

Clinical psychologist Dr. Julie Cerel says it’s important for parents to help kids with this adjustment and to explain to them this is not like any other school year and just surviving this pandemic is something to be proud of.

She says students will continue to have to be flexible throughout the school year.

“I think it’s really important to emphasize that, just because kids are going back, doesn’t mean that this is going to be the routine forever. That there will be adjustments that they will be quarantines there will be times that people may not feel comfortable being in school,” said Dr. Cerel, UK College of Social Work.

The youngest will report first, Kindergarten through second grade, starting Monday.

