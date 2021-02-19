Advertisement

Mississippi woman drives 25 miles on 4-wheeler to work her shift at nursing home

DeShawonte Cooley
DeShawonte Cooley(Source: Pinecrest Guest Home)
By WLBT Digital
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WLBT) - One worker did whatever it took to make it to her shift at a Hazlehurst nursing home.

According to a post by Pinecrest Guest Home, in order to navigate the slick roads “tough lady” DeShawonte Cooley drove her 4-wheeler from Byram to Hazlehurst Tuesday - a distance of over 25 miles!

“She loves and cares about her residents,” the post read. “We appreciate you, DeShawonte!!!!

This as the state faces a winter storm that has caused interstates to freeze and water lines to burst.

Police have advised the general public not to drive unless absolutely necessary.

A warmer weather trend is expected to arrive by the weekend, sending temperatures into the low 60s.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

