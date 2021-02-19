Advertisement

New Lexington entertainment complex targets March opening; hiring for 150 jobs

George Krikorian spent most of his life developing entertainment centers, mostly in California. Instead of an empty lot at the corner of South Broadway and High Street, he immediately saw an opportunity.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hiring is now underway for the new LexLive entertainment complex in downtown Lexington.

While construction was completed last fall, it hasn’t opened because of the pandemic and a limited number of theatrical releases. We’re told LexLive is now planning a mid-March launch.

Exclusive sneak peek inside Lexington’s new entertainment complex

They want to hire for 150 jobs right off the bat, so they are holding a job fair Friday, February 19 through Sunday, February 21 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Before you go to the job fair, you’ll want to begin your application online at https://lexlive.easyapply.co/ or text “102018” to (844) 311-6432.

POSITIONS INCLUDE:

  • Assistant Managers
  • Box Office Hosts
  • Theatre Ushers
  • Concession Hosts
  • Team Assistants
  • Restaurant Hosts
  • Bowling/Redemption Hosts
  • Servers
  • Bartenders
  • Dish Machine Operators
  • Cooks

Experience preferred for most positions, but not required. Must be 16 years of age or older (18+ or 21+ for some positions)

LexLive is located at 301 S. Broadway. Free parking for applicants is available in the Hyatt lot across the street from Rupp Arena. Free parking will also be available for all employees of LexLive.

They say masks and social distancing will be enforced at the job fair.

