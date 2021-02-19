New Lexington entertainment complex targets March opening; hiring for 150 jobs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hiring is now underway for the new LexLive entertainment complex in downtown Lexington.

While construction was completed last fall, it hasn’t opened because of the pandemic and a limited number of theatrical releases. We’re told LexLive is now planning a mid-March launch.

They want to hire for 150 jobs right off the bat, so they are holding a job fair Friday, February 19 through Sunday, February 21 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Before you go to the job fair, you’ll want to begin your application online at https://lexlive.easyapply.co/ or text “102018” to (844) 311-6432.

POSITIONS INCLUDE:

Assistant Managers

Box Office Hosts

Theatre Ushers

Concession Hosts

Team Assistants

Restaurant Hosts

Bowling/Redemption Hosts

Servers

Bartenders

Dish Machine Operators

Cooks

Experience preferred for most positions, but not required. Must be 16 years of age or older (18+ or 21+ for some positions)

LexLive is located at 301 S. Broadway. Free parking for applicants is available in the Hyatt lot across the street from Rupp Arena. Free parking will also be available for all employees of LexLive.

They say masks and social distancing will be enforced at the job fair.

