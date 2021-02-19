New signs installed for Henry A.Tandy Centennial Park in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular spot in downtown Lexington has a new addition. Henry A. Tandy Centennial Park, formerly known as Cheapside, has new signs.

The blue markers advertise the space’s new name that was voted on back in August of last year.

The park now has a new look, named for a man who laid an important part of Lexington’s foundation.

“He was born around 1854, which means he would’ve been born enslaved in Kentucky,” said Maureen Peters, an architect and member of the Blue Grass Trust for Historic Preservation.

Tandy made his way from Estill to Fayette County. He lived down the street from the park that is now his namesake.

“He worked with Garrett Wilgus, who was a contractor and he became a brick mason and by 1877. He was listed under his own name as a brick layer in Lexington,” Peters said.

He is best known for doing the brick work at the old courthouse. Peters says his work can be seen all around Kentucky.

“They had a huge successful practice in Lexington construction, all kinds of buildings, many of which still stand,” Peters said.

Now his name is up next to the brick he laid.

“It’s wonderful. We’ve been as a nation going through the changes of thinking Cheapside wasn’t an acceptable name,” Peters said.

The group ‘Take Back Cheapside’ has called for changes to the park to make it a welcoming space for everyone. In a statement, they said:

Mr. Tandy’s work still can be seen in buildings in Lexington and central Kentucky, but his legacy is more than that; it is one of empowerment and representation.

Peters said the successful entrepreneur’s work shouldn’t be overlooked.

“The whole dome structure, all of the arches that are inside there, all of that would have been incorporated into the brick work. While a lot of people look at the stone, and there are a lot of fancy faces and everything that are a part of the stone work, the brick work would’ve been incredibly complicated,” Peters said.

Peters said a lot of Tandy’s work is unseen. She said he was involved in constructing underground tunnels that connected the courthouse to nearby buildings.

‘Take Back Cheapside’ said in a statement the renaming of the park is the first step of many toward healing. They have also asked for an apology from the city for the slave auctions that took place there.

Henry A. Tandy Centennial Park has its new signs.

Tonight at 6 - hear more about the man it’s named for and his legacy. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/vZXKwHWsyD — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) February 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.