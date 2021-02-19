Power lines bounce back up after ice melts; leads to more outages in Lincoln County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of people are still without power in Lincoln County.

Inter-County Energy also says thousands who had electricity until Thursday, suddenly lost it.

More than a thousand people remain with power in LIncoln County, and some who had power lost it yesterday. Outages jumped from 800 to 7,000 district wide within 2 hours yesterday. I’ll explain at 12 and later @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/XAVxZc9yWu — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) February 19, 2021

Piney Grove Road, near Crab Orchard, is one of the areas where most people have been without power since early this week.

Some people who had power, got it back only to lose it again Thursday, and others who never lost it early on also lost power. In fact, Inter-County Energy officials say they had 800 without power Thursday but, in a two-hour time frame, it jumped up to 7,000.

It’s because ice on sagging lines melted, and when that happened, the lines bounced up and hit something causing power to go out.

We spoke to a family who has power now but has gone most of the week without it.

“We thought we were good to go. And then sitting around yesterday and bam, there it goes again. Had to get the ole kerosene heater back out. We cooked on the kerosene heater,” Robin Brooks said.

Coming down Ky 643 in Lincoln County where crews have been working to restore power..this is a look a conditions linemen are working in. More at 12 and later @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/8UjW8IClFP — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) February 19, 2021

A spokesperson for Inter-County says their crews are working as quickly as they can in a safe manner. Working long hours and getting some help from out-of-state crews.

There are currently about a thousand people without power in Lincoln County right now, but the numbers are constantly changing.

