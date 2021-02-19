Power still out for hundreds in Magoffin County; many also without water

MAGOFFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Over one thousand people remain without power in Magoffin County, many of them being in rural areas.

As they face power outages, many are even without water.

Judge-Executive Matthew Wireman says, while they’ve been trying to make significant progress in restoring power, it’s one step forward and two steps back as new trees and limbs continue to fall across the area.

This is what several rural Magoffin County roads look like:

I’m in Magoffin County today where over 1,000 people are still without power and issues continue as new trees and limbs fall down. I’ll have that story on @WKYT this evening #KYwx pic.twitter.com/gCCiVntcNO — Adam Burniston (@AdamBurnistonWX) February 19, 2021

Trees line the roadside as crews work to move them out of the way and off power lines...

In some instances, Wireman said crews had to cut their way out of an area they just cleared due to new trees coming down and blocking their path.

This has led to a difficult task of restoring power to the remaining houses, but Wireman says they’ve been trying to work as quickly as possible because some people have also been without water for all this time as well.

“What we’ve got is pump stations pushing it across hills and those kinds of things and up to gravity feed tanks, and the power has been out there too and that’s resulted in a lot of folks the tanks have been depleted,” Wireman said.

Judge-Executive Wireman also tells us they’ve put in a request for Kentucky National Guardsmen to help in the region because, once power is restored in the area, there’s still a significant cleanup process.

