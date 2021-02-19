‘Things are looking up’ as utility restoration efforts continue in Magoffin County

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Many people in Magoffin County are now seeing electricity restored after it was knocked out during a couple of rounds of winter weather.

Judge-Executive Matthew Wireman says “things are looking up” as crews continue to work throughout the county.

The Royalton substation came back online Wednesday night. Wireman said the station feeds most of the immediate Salyersville area, including the pumps for the county’s water supply.

According to Wireman, that restoration was a big win in feeding electricity and water to the rest of the county.

“The northern part of our county is still- you’re literally driving through a tree tunnel,” he said.

Though trees are still falling in outer parts of the county, making cleanup efforts harder, Wireman said all of the agencies are working together to fix the issues as quickly as possible

Both Kentucky Power and Licking Valley RECC serve the area’s electricity. Wireman’s said the issues they are having feed from major substation issues or downed transmission lines.

“You know, if it was as simple as just putting the lines back up- cutting the trees off of them and putting them back up- we wouldn’t see the massive amount of outages that we’ve been seeing,” Wireman said.

Those issues are a major factor in the Falcon community where Andrea Chandler’s Family has been without power for almost four days.

“You know, it ain’t a lot but it is a lot to kids,” Chandler said. “You know, they don’t understand.”

She said she is luckier than some families because they have an alternate heating source. But, like many of their neighbors, they are also without water.

“And we really need it because my one son is autistic, you know, he doesn’t talk. And he needs his pull-ups and they haven’t come through because of the weather,” she said.

She said she has seen the efforts of the crews in the falcon area and she hopes the end is in sight.

Wireman said he expects most of the county to be back in operation by the early weekend at the latest. But, he said, there will still likely be issues for the outer areas until conditions clear up.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.