UPDATE | Ice may have caused a train and semi to collide

Train vs Semi in Wayne County, West Virginia
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
UPDATE 2/19/21 @ 2:18 p.m.

Wayne County, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ice may have been a factor when a train hit a coal truck.

It happened Friday afternoon on Route 52 in the Docks Creek area.

According to the West Virginia Transportation Division, the empty coal truck was exiting a coal tipple when the truck got stuck on ice as it was crossing the railroad track. The driver saw the Norfolk Southern train coming and was able to jump from the truck before the train hit it. The truck cab broke loose from the trailer when the train hit it. The train pushed the cab approximately a half mile before the train could come to a stop.

No one was hurt in the accident.

The south bound lane of Route 52 is closed as crews try to remove the truck cab from the tracks.

The accident is still under investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY 2/19/21 @ 1:16 p.m.

Wayne County, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A train and semi have collided.

It happened Friday around 12 p.m. on Route 52 near Docks Creek.

Dispatchers say no one was hurt.

No other information has been released.

WSAZ has a crew headed to the scene.

