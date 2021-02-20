Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Bitter Cold

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

North Bay, Canada, Chicago, Illinois, New York, New York, why I am listing all of these places out this morning? It is because all of these locations are waking up to temperatures WARMER than Lexington, Kentucky... we will gradually warm up, but it will be a slow increase to say the least.

Good morning! We a are waking up to one of the coldest mornings of the year here in Kentucky with temperatures in the single digits. This is a dangerous cold and that is why we are continuing our First Alert Weather Day, but after noon we will finally be done. The air port in Lexington has not recorded a temperature above 32 degrees in 11 days and I doubt we will beat it today, but I know we will tomorrow. Temps today only get into the 30′s, and sunshine will be finally back staying with us all day.

But, another front moving in the start of the work week could give some people some rain and others a wintery mix. This next front will come early Monday morning, the more east you go the better the chance you will have for rain. Temps will really be the tricky part of this front, and the backside of the storm is the one we will be watching because if the cold air comes in quick enough, we could see some mix and snow come in. The rest of the week a better and warmer story. Tuesday and Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine and also temperatures in some spots reaching almost 60 degrees. Then, at the end of the week another front comes by, but temperatures stay above average.

Stay safe and warm everyone!

