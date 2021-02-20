Anderson County holds off Bardstown to remain undefeated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Anderson County girls basketball team extended its unbeaten streak to sixteen games with a 54-45 win over Bardstown.

The Lady Bearcats trailed for most of the first half but used an incredible second-half rally to secure the win. Anderson County now stands at 16-0 overall and plays at Sacred Heart on Saturday.

