Anderson County holds off Bardstown to remain undefeated

The Anderson County girls basketball team extended its unbeaten streak to sixteen games with a 54-45 win over Bardstown(WKYT)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Anderson County girls basketball team extended its unbeaten streak to sixteen games with a 54-45 win over Bardstown.

The Lady Bearcats trailed for most of the first half but used an incredible second-half rally to secure the win. Anderson County now stands at 16-0 overall and plays at Sacred Heart on Saturday.

