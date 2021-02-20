Calipari says Kentucky-Texas A&M Tuesday has been cancelled
The Aggies have not played a game since late January.
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Following Kentucky’s 70-55 win over No. 19 Tennessee, John Calipari told Matt Jones and Myron Medcalf on ESPN Radio that Tuesday’s home game vs. Texas A&M has been cancelled.
The Aggies have had seven straight games postponed or cancelled. Some of those are due to issues with COVID-19.
Texas A&M’s last game was played in January.
As it stands, Kentucky’s next game is a home game on February 27 against Florida at 4:00.
