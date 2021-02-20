Calipari says Kentucky-Texas A&M Tuesday has been cancelled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Following Kentucky’s 70-55 win over No. 19 Tennessee, John Calipari told Matt Jones and Myron Medcalf on ESPN Radio that Tuesday’s home game vs. Texas A&M has been cancelled.

The Aggies have had seven straight games postponed or cancelled. Some of those are due to issues with COVID-19.

Texas A&M’s last game was played in January.

As it stands, Kentucky’s next game is a home game on February 27 against Florida at 4:00.

