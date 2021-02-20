Advertisement

Calipari says Kentucky-Texas A&M Tuesday has been cancelled

The Aggies have not played a game since late January.
Kentucky head coach John Calipari reacts on the sideline during an NCAA college basketball game...
Kentucky head coach John Calipari reacts on the sideline during an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Randy Sartin/Pool Photo via AP)(Randy Sartin | AP)
By Alex Walker
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Following Kentucky’s 70-55 win over No. 19 Tennessee, John Calipari told Matt Jones and Myron Medcalf on ESPN Radio that Tuesday’s home game vs. Texas A&M has been cancelled.

The Aggies have had seven straight games postponed or cancelled. Some of those are due to issues with COVID-19.

Texas A&M’s last game was played in January.

As it stands, Kentucky’s next game is a home game on February 27 against Florida at 4:00.

