Catholic remains unbeaten following come-from-behind win

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Trailing by double-digits heading into the fourth quarter, Lexington Catholic rallied to knock off Lexington Christian, 67-63 to remain unbeaten.

LCA (7-6) led 46-36 after three quarters. But the Knights blitzed the Eagles in the final quarter, grabbing the lead 56-55 on a layup by Brody Turner with just over two minutes remaining.

Lexington Catholic’s Ben Johnson led all scorers with 32 points.

LCA’s Tanner Walton scored 26.

Lexington Catholic is scheduled to play Tates Creek on Saturday.

LCA is set to host Bluegrass United on Monday.

