Advertisement

Cats throttle Tennessee, 70-55

UK now 8-13 on season
Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) brings the ball up court against Tennessee's Yves Pons (35)...
Kentucky's Keion Brooks Jr. (12) brings the ball up court against Tennessee's Yves Pons (35) during an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Randy Sartin/Pool Photo via AP)(Randy Sartin | AP)
By Steve Moss
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 3:04 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - Despite poor second-half shooting, Kentucky led for nearly the entire 40 minutes to win its third-straight game, taking down Tennessee, 70-55.

Leading by as many as 21 points, the Wildcats got a big effort from forward Isaiah Jackson. The freshman scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Transfer guard Davion Mintz scored 15 points, making 5 of his 7 three-point attempts.

Olivier Sarr chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds.

After blistering the first-half nets for 61% from the field, the Wildcats led 45-30 at the half. UK shot just 21% in the second half. Kentucky made 40.4% from the field for the game.

UK (8-13, 7-7) outrebounded Tennessee, 43-31.

The last time these two teams played, Tennessee outscored the Cats 34-13 over the final 12 minutes in their 82-71 win in Rupp Arena. In Knoxville, the Vols led 10-8, but never again after that.

The Vols (15-6) had won eight of the last 13 meetings against the Wildcats before Saturday’s matchup.

Kentucky is scheduled to host Texas A&M on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jervis Middleton (Photo: Lexington Police Department)
Council votes to fire Lexington officer accused of sharing information with protesters
George Krikorian spent most of his life developing entertainment centers, mostly in California....
New Lexington entertainment complex targets March opening; hiring for 150 jobs
The repeated rounds of winter storms claimed two lives in Boyd County this week after officials...
Two women die from hypothermia in Boyd County; coroner fears more possible as outages continue
You can see from our WKYT Sky Eye drone video that the structure won’t be in use any time soon.
WKYT Sky Eye: Part of parking garage collapses in downtown Lexington
During the worst winter storm Kentucky’s seen in years, Mark Lester may have thought he was...
‘Honestly I was just walking, just doing my job’: Corbin letter carrier delivers mail on foot during winter storm

Latest News

Sayre hadn't played a game in more than a month.
Sayre knocks off Wolfe Co. on Senior Night
Lexington Catholic needed a big fourth quarter to remain unbeaten.
Catholic remains unbeaten following come-from-behind win
The Anderson County girls basketball team extended its unbeaten streak to sixteen games with a...
Anderson County holds off Bardstown to remain undefeated
Bourbon Co. beats Paris.
Bourbon County pounds Paris 81-64