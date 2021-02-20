Cats throttle Tennessee, 70-55

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - Despite poor second-half shooting, Kentucky led for nearly the entire 40 minutes to win its third-straight game, taking down Tennessee, 70-55.

Leading by as many as 21 points, the Wildcats got a big effort from forward Isaiah Jackson. The freshman scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Transfer guard Davion Mintz scored 15 points, making 5 of his 7 three-point attempts.

Olivier Sarr chipped in 10 points and seven rebounds.

After blistering the first-half nets for 61% from the field, the Wildcats led 45-30 at the half. UK shot just 21% in the second half. Kentucky made 40.4% from the field for the game.

UK (8-13, 7-7) outrebounded Tennessee, 43-31.

The last time these two teams played, Tennessee outscored the Cats 34-13 over the final 12 minutes in their 82-71 win in Rupp Arena. In Knoxville, the Vols led 10-8, but never again after that.

The Vols (15-6) had won eight of the last 13 meetings against the Wildcats before Saturday’s matchup.

Kentucky is scheduled to host Texas A&M on Tuesday.

