Gov. Beshear: 1,333 new cases of COVID-19, 25 deaths Saturday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The governor’s office announced 1,333 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday. The state total is now at least 396,018 cases to date. The state’s positivity rate is now 6.77%.

Officials also reported 25 new deaths Saturday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 4,426.

At least 921 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized, with 245 in the ICU and 125 on ventilators.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.