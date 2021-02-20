Madison Southern gets overtime win at Great Crossing, 85-81
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison Southern outlasted Great Crossing on Saturday, 85-81, in overtime.
The game was tied at 72 at the end of regulation.
Great Crossing’s Junius Burrell finished with a career-high 28.
Madison Southern got a monster game from Trent DeVries, who finished with a game-high 35.
The Eagles (6-7) are scheduled to host Lincoln Co. on Tuesday at EKU’s McBrayer Arena.
Great Crossing falls to 5-8. The Warhawks travel to Frankfort on Monday.
