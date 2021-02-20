Madison Southern gets overtime win at Great Crossing, 85-81

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison Southern outlasted Great Crossing on Saturday, 85-81, in overtime.

The game was tied at 72 at the end of regulation.

Great Crossing’s Junius Burrell finished with a career-high 28.

Madison Southern got a monster game from Trent DeVries, who finished with a game-high 35.

The Eagles (6-7) are scheduled to host Lincoln Co. on Tuesday at EKU’s McBrayer Arena.

Great Crossing falls to 5-8. The Warhawks travel to Frankfort on Monday.

