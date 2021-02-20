Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Keeneland hopes to serve the Hispanic community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky and Keeneland are teaming up in our fight against COVID-19.

This time, by helping minority groups get vaccinated through a pop-up clinic at Keeneland.

Many are waiting in anticipation for their chance to get the COVID-19 vaccination, but it seems some demographics are being vaccinated at slower rates than others.

“There’s a gap frankly, is in underserved populations,” says University of Kentucky spokesperson Jay Blanton.

Blanton says this week they’re focusing on the horse industry, as many people working in it are Hispanic. That’s why the pop-up clinic is beginning at Keeneland.

Blanton says the slower vaccination rate could be due to a variety of factors.

“Some of it can be some understandable mistrust of medicine and the healthcare system, some of it can be about language, some of it simply about access if you don’t use the internet,” Blanton says.

“People are excited are very happy to finally be able to get this vaccine so I can see a lot of hope,” says Veronia Arduz.

Arduz is a translator working at the clinic. She’s hoping to bridge the language barrier, ensuring those getting vaccinated understand the process clearly.

“The lack of understanding because of the language is what’s keeping them from maybe being informed enough to want to get the vaccine, or maybe knowing how important it is to get the vaccine,” Arduz says.

To Blanton, the clinic’s a manifestation of what the University of Kentucky’s all about.

“We were created over 155 years ago to and we were created to serve the state and that means the state no matter who you are, no matter what you are, no matter what you believe or what you identify, our job is to serve Kentucky,” Blanton says.

The pop-up clinic will be in different locations around Lexington each week, then circling back to these sights to give people their booster shots.

Locations to come are First Baptist Church Bracktown, Shiloh Baptist Church, and the Charles Young Community Center.

