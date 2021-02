LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Playing for the first time in more than a month, Sayre topped Wolfe Co. on Senior Night, 68-62.

Zander Collett led the winners with 14. Dant Bowling chipped in11.

Sayre (5-1) is scheduled to play at Scott Co. on Monday.

Wolfe Co. (7-7) hosts Rowan Co. on Saturday.

