Thomas More completes sweep of Georgetown, 57-53

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - For the second time this season, Thomas More knocked off Mid-South Conference opponent Georgetown College on Saturday, 57-53.

Derrin Boyd led the Tigers (15-6, 12-6) with 17 points. Michael Turay, Kyran Jones and Jaquay Wales all chipped in 10 apiece.

Reid Jolly led Thomas More (14-8, 12-8) with 20.

Back on January 9, Georgetown suffered its worst loss in the Chris Briggs Era at Thomas More, 88-48.

Next up for Georgetown is the Mid-South Conference tournament, which begins on Feb. 27. at Bowling Green High School.

