Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Thaw continues with showers returning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While our ice and snow continue to melt away slowly, a weak cold front enters into our forecast before a warmer surge of air moves in.

For your evening and night ahead, we’ll have chillier air return once more. Thawing should continue but could be slower overnight due to temperatures falling into the mid to upper-30s. Breezy winds will also be with us through tonight, with clouds increasing ahead of our next system moving in.

By Monday, early morning showers will move in from the west to east and be out of here fairly quickly. Once we get into the later morning and towards noontime, clouds will begin to clear behind this cold front leading to sunnier skies for the afternoon and evening. There won’t necessarily be a blast of cold air along with this front, but highs will only reach into the upper-30s and 40s for afternoon highs. Gusty winds will remain around, with gusts of 25mph possible through the afternoon.

Southerly winds will continue to surge in through the middle of the week leading to even warmer air to enter our forecast. By Tuesday and Wednesday, highs will rise into the 50s, and we could even see some areas flirt into the 60s as well. We’ll keep mostly dry conditions until late Wednesday and through the end of the week as a few systems bring in isolated to scattered rain chances initially and then become widespread as a more potent system enters into the forecast by the end of the week and into next weekend.

