Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Thaw continues with showers returning

Rain moves through overnight and into early Monday morning with gusty winds
Rain moves through overnight and into early Monday morning with gusty winds(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While our ice and snow continue to melt away slowly, a weak cold front enters into our forecast before a warmer surge of air moves in.

For your evening and night ahead, we’ll have chillier air return once more. Thawing should continue but could be slower overnight due to temperatures falling into the mid to upper-30s. Breezy winds will also be with us through tonight, with clouds increasing ahead of our next system moving in.

By Monday, early morning showers will move in from the west to east and be out of here fairly quickly. Once we get into the later morning and towards noontime, clouds will begin to clear behind this cold front leading to sunnier skies for the afternoon and evening. There won’t necessarily be a blast of cold air along with this front, but highs will only reach into the upper-30s and 40s for afternoon highs. Gusty winds will remain around, with gusts of 25mph possible through the afternoon.

Southerly winds will continue to surge in through the middle of the week leading to even warmer air to enter our forecast. By Tuesday and Wednesday, highs will rise into the 50s, and we could even see some areas flirt into the 60s as well. We’ll keep mostly dry conditions until late Wednesday and through the end of the week as a few systems bring in isolated to scattered rain chances initially and then become widespread as a more potent system enters into the forecast by the end of the week and into next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The repeated rounds of winter storms claimed two lives in Boyd County this week after officials...
Two women die from hypothermia in Boyd County; coroner fears more possible as outages continue
During the worst winter storm Kentucky’s seen in years, Mark Lester may have thought he was...
‘Honestly I was just walking, just doing my job’: Corbin letter carrier delivers mail on foot during winter storm
Kentucky head coach John Calipari reacts on the sideline during an NCAA college basketball game...
Kentucky-Texas A&M on Tuesday has been postponed
The Kroger Co. announced Friday it was informing customers and associates of a data breach...
Kroger reports data breach affecting pharmacy records, associate HR data
Photo Credit: Kentucky Dept. of Education
Former State Representative Mike Bowling dies

Latest News

Meteorologist Ally Blake talks
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Thaw & Our Next Cold Front
e
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Thawing Out Finally
h
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Bitter Cold
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | One More Frigid Night
Chris Bailey’s Fastcast | One More Frigid Night