Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Thaw & Our Next Cold Front

Meteorologist Ally Blake
By Ally Blake
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

After after so many First Alert Weather Days that I can’t even count anymore, we are finally back to a more calm pattern ~for now~.

Good morning everyone! Clear skies are dominating the commonwealth with temperatures across the region in the upper teens and 20′s. On the map you can see where the warmer air is being funneled in from the western portion of the state, and it will move towards the east the rest of the day. Partly cloudy skies will give way to more widespread cloud cover and temperatures will bottom out in the 40′s.

Our next system will roll in from the west and give us another shot of rain. This will mostly be a cold rain event with temps in the upper 30′s, the backside of this system could be interesting as we could see a brief mix in some areas, but I’m thinking this will be mainly a cold rain event. Tuesday and Wednesday will be warmer and to top it off we could even hit 60 degrees on Wednesday. Both days sun and clouds will be present. Late Wednesday into Thursday our next system rolls in brining rain and a better potential for mix with it. We end the week with another chance for a rain shower and above average temps.

Thank you and have a great day!

