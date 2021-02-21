Cincinnati Zoo officials announce NASA-themed names of new penguin chicks!

CINCINNATI (FOX19/WYMT) - The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens’ new penguin chicks officially have names.

Say hello to Mars and Rover!

Zoo officials announced the names Friday afternoon in one of its engaging Home Safari sessions on Facebook Live. (The video is also embedded above.)

“We usually stick with food and car-themed names for this species, but yesterday’s spacecraft touchdown inspired us to break tradition,” said Cincinnati Zoo bird team curator Jenny Gainer. “Technically, Mars is a candy brand and Rover is a car, so they still sort of fit.”

Born Jan. 13 and 14, the chicks are the latest additions to the zoo’s new Roo Valley exhibit.

Their genders are yet to be determined.

