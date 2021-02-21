Community members in Louisa giving back with meal giveaway

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A warm meal in cold times, giving relief for those hard at work.

“Community members, linemen, the guys that are cutting the trees, the guys and the gals that are doing all the hard work, everyone’s welcome to come here today and get a hot meal,” Mitch Castle said.

As those in Lawrence County continue to deal with the clean-up from the recent winter storms, Castle and others chose to focus on the positive.

“That’s the good thing about living in Eastern Kentucky in a small town like Louisa is you know, when you say you’re want to do something, everybody pitches in, it catches on like a storm,” Castle said.

And they utilized a team effort to do so.

“There have been other churches like Louisa First Baptist doing a warming center, Saltpeter Community Church just across the river in Fort Gate giving out generators as recently as last night,” Matt Brown said. “And I just love watching people come together when times are tough.”

County officials said most will be without power until at least next Friday and Brown said that despite that, they will continue to give back to those in need.

“It’s been pretty fantastic to watch different people just step up to the plate, rise to the challenge and make sure we take care of the people that we need to take care of,” Brown said.

Keeping their focus on the people.

“That’s what all of our focus has been on for the last week and in the upcoming weeks it will be as well,” Castle said. “You know, it’s good to take a pause and a timeout to reflect on the good things that God’s blessed us with.”

