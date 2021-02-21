Advertisement

EKU falls on the road at SEMO, 94-72

The Colonels wrap up their seven-game road trip Monday against the Redhawks.
EKU loses at SEMO.
EKU loses at SEMO.(EKU Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Feb. 20, 2021 at 9:18 PM EST
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (WKYT) - Eastern Kentucky lost at Southeast Missouri 94-72 Saturday night in the sixth game of a seven-game road trip.

The Colonels (18-6, 12-5) have played six road games in 12 days. EKU will play SEMO on the road again Monday at 3:00.

Michael Moreno led all scorers in the game with 19 points, to go along with a career-high three blocks, two rebounds, one steal and one assist. Redshirt freshman Curt Lewis added 18 points, while senior Russhard Cruickshank contributed 10 points, three assists and three rebounds.

SEMO was led by Chris Harris’ 18 points and seven assists.

The Redhawks shot a season-best 58.3 percent from the field and 56 percent from three-point range.

