Homeless camp mistakenly cleared by Kentucky police set back up by officers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WVLT) -The Louisville Metro Police Department issued an apology after officers mistakenly cleared out a homeless camp at Market and Hancock Street, which displaced seven people for a short time.

LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff told WAVE 3 News the camp was cleared by officers after a “miscommunication,” but upon realizing the mistake, officers returned to the area with replacement tents, blankets and other warming items. Additionally, personal items of those living at the camp were returned.

Ruoff said LMPD takes full responsibility for initially taking down the camp. On behalf of the department thanked the community members who helped return or replace what was lost.

“LMPD takes full responsibility for the miscommunication leading to these circumstances and we apologize for this error, which was ours, not that of the city’s Office for Resilience and Community Services or others providing homeless services,” Ruoff said in a statement. “We are committed to building relationships with our city’s most vulnerable, and we are working on new Standard Operating Procedures to ensure these situations do not arise in the future.”

