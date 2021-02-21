Advertisement

Kentucky posts 6th straight week of declining COVID-19 cases

Kentucky announces new coronavirus cases for Sunday.
Kentucky announces new coronavirus cases for Sunday.(Associated Press)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear announced 979 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Sunday. The state’s total now stands at 396,997 cases. The state’s positivity rate is down to 6.72%.

The Governor also reported 21 new deaths Sunday. That brings the total COVID-19 related deaths in Kentucky to 4,447.

Hospitalization rates are also improving. Currently, 902 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Kentucky. The state reported 248 patients are in the ICU with 148 people on a ventilator.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The repeated rounds of winter storms claimed two lives in Boyd County this week after officials...
Two women die from hypothermia in Boyd County; coroner fears more possible as outages continue
During the worst winter storm Kentucky’s seen in years, Mark Lester may have thought he was...
‘Honestly I was just walking, just doing my job’: Corbin letter carrier delivers mail on foot during winter storm
Kentucky head coach John Calipari reacts on the sideline during an NCAA college basketball game...
Kentucky-Texas A&M on Tuesday has been postponed
The Kroger Co. announced Friday it was informing customers and associates of a data breach...
Kroger reports data breach affecting pharmacy records, associate HR data
Photo Credit: Kentucky Dept. of Education
Former State Representative Mike Bowling dies

Latest News

Rain moves through overnight and into early Monday morning with gusty winds
Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Thaw continues with showers returning
Strong Auto is located on New Circle Rd. in Lexington, KY,
Winter weather could take a toll on your car
The return to in-person instruction in Fayette County was scheduled for last week, but was...
FCPS parents prepare for in-person instruction to resume for grades K-2
File image
UPDATE: US 27 in Lincoln County clear after closing for downed power lines