Laurel County man charged with pulling gun on deputies

Collins is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment.
Published: Feb. 21, 2021 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested Saturday, Feb. 21 after a previous incident where he allegedly pulled a gun on deputies.

According to Sheriff John Root, deputies responded Feb. 6 to a suspicious person who refused to leave a property off Chestnut Way near London. When they arrived, they found Michael Collins, who allegedly pointed a large revolver at them. When ordered to drop the weapon, deputies said the man refused.

A warrant was issued for his arrest, which occurred Saturday. Collins is now in the Laurel County Correctional Center, charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

