Morehead State’s three-point attack grounds UT Martin

MARTIN, Tenn. (WKYT) - Morehead State tied its season best with a 10-20 clip from three Saturday night and the Eagles grounded UT Martin 79-69 on the road.

The Eagles (17-7, 14-3) have now set a program record for OVC road wins with seven. MSU’s 14 OVC wins are now just one behind the 2009-10 team for the program mark for conference wins.

Skyelar Potter hit 4-6 threes and finished with a game-high 20 points. Freshman Johni Broome added 14 points and nine rebounds. James Baker and DeVon Cooper each poured in 13 points for the Eagles.

The Eagles have now defeated UT Martin in six straight meetings.

Morehead State wraps up a season-long four-game road trip Monday at 6:00 against SIU-Edwardsville.

